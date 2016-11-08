Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Unable to remove speech language pack in Windows 10

    Default Unable to remove speech language pack in Windows 10

    Hi all,
    I am gettings a CTD in MSFS when I try to enter the Controls menu. The microsoft help pages suggest uninstalling, then re-installing the English(US) language pack. When I try through the windows 10 language settings page I am unable to remove it because the REMOVE button is greyed out.

    I tried a Google search and another method that was suggested is to use powershell commands, however I tried this and it also didn't remove the language pack.

    Any clues how I can uninstall this language pack to see if it cures my CTD's ?

    thanks
    Stinger
    Default

    I have gotten a bit further with this. Using Windows Powershell if I use the command to see what language packs are installed I now only see the
    en-GB pack. However if I go into windows language settings it still shows the en-US pack sitting there and I still cannot remove it. ??
