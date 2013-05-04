Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Radar Contact

    ac103010
    Radar Contact

    Whilst trying to resolve my ATC issues I thought I'd try Radar Contact. However, when I send an email to register and obtain a key I Get a failed to send response.

    Can anyone help?

    Allan
    tiger1962
    Radar Contact is now freeware, see the Radar Contact forum over at Avsim for download links.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Tim Wright
