I've mentioned in a few of my posts that I use a program call 'A Pilot's Life' by Simbitworld which is basically an alternative to virtual airlines. The nice thing about this program (among other things) is if you get bored flying for the same airline, you can apply for a different airline and not have to start from the bottom. I've flown for Allegiant and Frontier for a while, but I decided it was time to give the third US low cost carrier that operates Airbus a try and took a job at Spirit. Today we take our first flight in the a320neo, a quick afternoon hop from Detroit over to Chicago O'Hare.
Baggage loading in progress on a cloudy afternoon
If we were parked any closer to the tower we'd be in it
Waiting for the Airport Operations van to get out of the way so we can push back
I learned the hard way that the taxiway diagram does not match MSFS even a little bit, but eventually we reached the runway and received our clearance to line up on 27R
Climbing away from Detroit and the clouds are starting to clear up
After only 20 minutes we're already approaching Lake Michigan
Finishing our quick crossing of Lake Michigan and approaching the Chicago area
Downtown Chicago visible under the right wing as we descend into O'Hare
Slowing down and getting configured for landing on 4R as O'Hare comes into view. The winds were calm, so the Windy City failed to live up to its nickname
After a one hour flight we're at the gate and offloading baggage. In typical LCC fashion the baggage for the return trip will be loaded shortly along with the passengers for the return leg, and before you know it the yellow Airbus will be crossing Lake Michigan heading back to Detroit
Thanks for viewing!
