Thread: Vr omg

I finally figured out what I was doing wrong to get VR to work and OMG! This is amazing, cudos to the development team.

With my new system and the latest drivers, in VR everything is on high but the detail is dialed back to 150 on terrain and buildings, absolutely smooth and beautiful.



More than once I leaned in my chair when I rolled.



FYI my system is just a dell I7-10700 (not K) with RTX 3060ti, and only 16gb, I plan on adding another 16gb just for giggles.