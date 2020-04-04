Thread: Vr omg

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    dcoffey99
    dcoffey99
    Join Date
    Feb 2021
    Posts
    4

    Vr omg

    I finally figured out what I was doing wrong to get VR to work and OMG! This is amazing, cudos to the development team.
    With my new system and the latest drivers, in VR everything is on high but the detail is dialed back to 150 on terrain and buildings, absolutely smooth and beautiful.

    More than once I leaned in my chair when I rolled.

    FYI my system is just a dell I7-10700 (not K) with RTX 3060ti, and only 16gb, I plan on adding another 16gb just for giggles.
    neilends
    neilends
    neilends is offline Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Location
    Arizona
    Posts
    202

    Default

    dcoffey99
    I finally figured out what I was doing wrong to get VR to work and OMG! This is amazing, cudos to the development team.
    With my new system and the latest drivers, in VR everything is on high but the detail is dialed back to 150 on terrain and buildings, absolutely smooth and beautiful.

    More than once I leaned in my chair when I rolled.

    FYI my system is just a dell I7-10700 (not K) with RTX 3060ti, and only 16gb, I plan on adding another 16gb just for giggles.
    If it works, it's pretty awesome! Do you have a Reverb or Oculus?
    Intel Core i7 10700KF (8-Core 5.1GHz Turbo Boost), RTX 3070 8GB, 32GB Dual Channel at 3200MHz, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Monitor: Samsung C49RG9x. VR: Oculus Quest 2.
