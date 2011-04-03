Thread: Help!!!!

Help!!!!
I have the Steam version. I purchased and downloaded an ultralight from the "marketplace." I didn't like the way it flew and requested a refund. I went back to MSFS and the program will not run properly. It's slow to load; I cannot scroll through the planes in my hangar smoothly. It's slow to launch a flight. Basically unflyable. Should I uninstall/reinstall?
HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
