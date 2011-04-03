Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Help!!!!

  Today, 09:34 PM
    Aptosflier
    Aptosflier
    Help!!!!

    I have the Steam version. I purchased and downloaded an ultralight from the "marketplace." I didn't like the way it flew and requested a refund. I went back to MSFS and the program will not run properly. It's slow to load; I cannot scroll through the planes in my hangar smoothly. It's slow to launch a flight. Basically unflyable. Should I uninstall/reinstall?
    
  Today, 09:55 PM
    neilends
    neilends
    Default

    Before you uninstall/reinstall, did you do the usual reboots of everything else, like the PC?
    
  Today, 10:03 PM
    Aptosflier
    Aptosflier
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by neilends
    Before you uninstall/reinstall, did you do the usual reboots of everything else, like the PC?
    Yup, several times. I went ahead with the uninstall and my PC is in the midst of reinstalling MSFS 20. I will not purchase another add-on again.
    
  Today, 10:14 PM
    neilends
    neilends
    Default

    When I got a little too fancy-pants for my low level of tech know how, and jammed up the entire PC, my brother (a hardware engineer) got an email from me at 3:45 a.m. on a Saturday night. I was in angst. He was pretty amused but I know how you feel.
    
  Today, 10:26 PM
    Aptosflier
    Aptosflier
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by neilends
    When I got a little too fancy-pants for my low level of tech know how, and jammed up the entire PC, my brother (a hardware engineer) got an email from me at 3:45 a.m. on a Saturday night. I was in angst. He was pretty amused but I know how you feel.
    Thanks for your sympathy. I assume that after the reinstall, everything will be hunky-dory again.

    I'm tantalized by your descriptions of flying in VR (the wind in your ears; if not your hair). It's tempting. But I will hold off for now. Until I got into trouble this afternoon, I practiced landings at Watsonville in the Cessna 172 (non-Global). I'm getting better. Maybe I'll reward myself with an HP Reverb when I can stick my landings consistently. But I worry a little about buying another set of headaches with VR setup.
    
  Today, 10:50 PM
    neilends
    neilends
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Aptosflier
    Thanks for your sympathy. I assume that after the reinstall, everything will be hunky-dory again.

    I'm tantalized by your descriptions of flying in VR (the wind in your ears; if not your hair). It's tempting. But I will hold off for now. Until I got into trouble this afternoon, I practiced landings at Watsonville in the Cessna 172 (non-Global). I'm getting better. Maybe I'll reward myself with an HP Reverb when I can stick my landings consistently. But I worry a little about buying another set of headaches with VR setup.
    It took me about 3 or 4 hours of reading, typing gibberish-looking words into command prompts whose meaning escaped me completely, and reboots before the VR headset worked perfectly. In addition, I overstepped my bounds in taking those steps once, resulting in my above story about the 3:45 am email. That mistake alone cost an additional 5 hours or so of reinstalling--not MSFS but--WINDOWS.

    If the Reverb is ten times simpler, then, fantastic, although I've read that it's got similar problems right now. Either way, there's either a risk or a time investment required in order to get VR going. Steve Jobs was not an imperfect man but the dude's "It just works" philosophy is sorely missing from this entire industry. He deserved his billions.
    
