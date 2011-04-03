Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Little Help With the PROC feature of GPS

  1. Today, 09:16 PM #1
    pdmike's Avatar
    pdmike
    pdmike is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Southern California
    Posts
    769

    Default Little Help With the PROC feature of GPS

    I am having some trouble utilizing the PROC function of the GPS in the B737-800. I want to fly a standard approach to the destination airport/runway, but I don't seem to be able to push the right buttons.

    What happens is, I press PROC, and then SELECT APPROACH. I next then ILS28 because I plan to make an ILS landing on RWY 28. I then must choose either VECTORS or HRV under "Trans." Here, I don't know what to do, so I have been selecting VECTORS. I don't know what HRV stands for or what it does.

    Next, I either select LOAD or ACTIVATE, depending on how far out I am. As I get closer to the airport, I will ACTIVATE if I have previously put the approach into LOAD. I have no idea how far out one should be before ACTIVATING the approach.

    OK - with the approach activated, and the airport coming up, I can zoom out on my Flight Plan view, and see a dotted white line (which was not there before) winding around the airport. It will have a hold circle in it and will appear to be the approach that I have selected. The problem is, the aircraft will never coincide with the dotted white line. It will generally fly over the airport and then begin a turn that will ultimately get it lined up with the intended runway, but I don't think that's the way it's supposed to work.

    What am I doing wrong? I keep the plane in GPS mode during all of the above.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:02 PM #2
    lnuss's Avatar
    lnuss
    lnuss is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Westminster, CO
    Posts
    7,397

    Default

    Which airport for the ILS28 approach?

    OK - with the approach activated, and the airport coming up, I can zoom out on my Flight Plan view, and see a dotted white line (which was not there before) winding around the airport. It will have a hold circle in it and will appear to be the approach that I have selected. The problem is, the aircraft will never coincide with the dotted white line. It will generally fly over the airport and then begin a turn that will ultimately get it lined up with the intended runway, but I don't think that's the way it's supposed to work.
    An ILS approach (or any approach) might have different pieces, depending on the airport, the surrounding airspace, the terrain and maybe other factors. You need to provide the airport so we can look at the approach plate, and you need to mention what your heading and (relative) position is when you start this (big effect on the plane's path). You also might describe the turn a bit better than just "begin a turn" -- does the aircraft head away from the airport on the same side of the airport as the approach, go straight for a bit, then turn? Is it more than one turn? Is it anything like the holding pattern, or perhaps it's a 45Âº turn (right or left), brief straight, then a 180Âº, then turning on to final?

    Please supply some additional info to help us help you.

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:15 PM #3
    pdmike's Avatar
    pdmike
    pdmike is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Southern California
    Posts
    769

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by lnuss View Post
    Which airport for the ILS28 approach?



    An ILS approach (or any approach) might have different pieces, depending on the airport, the surrounding airspace, the terrain and maybe other factors. You need to provide the airport so we can look at the approach plate, and you need to mention what your heading and (relative) position is when you start this (big effect on the plane's path). You also might describe the turn a bit better than just "begin a turn" -- does the aircraft head away from the airport on the same side of the airport as the approach, go straight for a bit, then turn? Is it more than one turn? Is it anything like the holding pattern, or perhaps it's a 45Âº turn (right or left), brief straight, then a 180Âº, then turning on to final?

    Please supply some additional info to help us help you.
    Will do. SB - going to dinner right now, but will get back to you ASAP. And thank you!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:26 PM #4
    mqytn's Avatar
    mqytn
    mqytn is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Location
    Smyrna, TN
    Posts
    672

    Default

    The white dotted line is the path to the holding point. If you decide to do a missed approach, the gps will fly the white dotted line to the holding point and the airplane will circle until you decide to do something else. On the approach you have 2 choices. 1 is to land the airplane manually using the gps to keep you lined up to the runway. On my lazy flights I will use this method. Actually I use the gps to line me up a lot. 2. long before you get to the ILS, having the gps line you up, dial the ILS frequency in nav 1 and at some point in your approach, switch to NAV and activate the ILS for an ILS approach. Basically the PROC is used to line you up to the ILS.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Help fs2004 fps help help help help help help help help
    By enginotrom in forum FS2004
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 03-04-2011, 07:06 AM
  2. How to disable FSX ( gps ), and restore FS 9 ( gps ) in all aircraft, so GPS will show up again.......
    By aviation1972 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 08-14-2007, 08:42 AM
  3. nice little feature
    By newguy in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 08-11-2006, 01:24 AM
  4. Here are takeoff/landing proc (inc. flap retraction/extension schedules).
    By Three_Holer in forum DreamFleet 727 Support Forum
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 01-27-2006, 06:45 PM
  5. What is the difference between the three Garmin PROC options?
    By Cliff in forum FS2004
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 09-28-2003, 07:20 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules