Post your flight schedules here
Been mulling this idea for a while and thought I'd try this out.
For anyone who wouldn't mind seeing a second airplane (or more) in their line of sight while attempting any particular flight, please post details here that would allow a fellow forum user to join you, schedules permitting. The key to this working is to post at least the following details:
Date and time of take-off: Use UTC only of course. The more advanced time you post, the more likely it is someone can join you.
Departure airport:
Arrival airport (or if wandering aimlessly just post, "wandering aimlessly"):
Your MSFS server: This is available at any time when you click on your username upper righthand corner. You can't see each other if you are on different servers.
Airplane preference: You might only want Cessna 172s to fly with you. Or maybe you don't care as long as it's any GA plane and not a jetliner. Or maybe you're attempting a Grumman Goose flight. Whatever the case, state a preference.
Communication: If you want an ability to communicate with anyone joining you, state the details here. I'm not big on it personally for the group flights I've participated in. Some MSFS users rely on Discord to either text-chat or voice-chat, and there are plenty of other apps and platforms too. Sign up on Discord if interested. I have family around me and no privacy so voice chatting doesn't work for me.
There are other places you can try group-flying, including the official MSFS calendar (link). You might like but I'm not the biggest fan of them, because the groups are huge and the style of flying isn't really my thing (heavy emphasis on stunt-like landings etc). I just thought it would be cool to have a smaller alternative option based on the fine folks in this forum.
Intel Core i7 10700KF (8-Core 5.1GHz Turbo Boost), RTX 3070 8GB, 32GB Dual Channel at 3200MHz, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Monitor: Samsung C49RG9x. VR: Oculus Quest 2.
Bookmarks