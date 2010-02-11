Thread: Ioannis Kapodistrias Airport (Greece) to Charles DeGaul (Paris, France) Aegean Air

Different flight for me. I usually don't do airliners, so this is from Ioannis Kapodistrias Airport in Greece, after a friend of mine's father said I should check out this local for crazy approaches and take offs. Close mountains made for a challenging take off indeed, as the aircraft was very close through out the climb out to a mountain right near by. Flight performed in Aegean Airlines A320 Neo, landing in Charles DeGaul Airport in Paris.
Revving for Take off at Kapodistrias.
Climbing out with the beautiful Greek countryside below us.
Climbing out with the precision turn to avoid the mountain
Over the Alps
Descending into Paris
On Final
Thanks for looking and have a good one every body
Bookmarks