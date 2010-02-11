Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Ioannis Kapodistrias Airport (Greece) to Charles DeGaul (Paris, France) Aegean Air

    JohnnyJohnJohn's Avatar
    JohnnyJohnJohn
    Aug 2020
    Posts
    Different flight for me. I usually don't do airliners, so this is from Ioannis Kapodistrias Airport in Greece, after a friend of mine's father said I should check out this local for crazy approaches and take offs. Close mountains made for a challenging take off indeed, as the aircraft was very close through out the climb out to a mountain right near by. Flight performed in Aegean Airlines A320 Neo, landing in Charles DeGaul Airport in Paris.

    Revving for Take off at Kapodistrias.



    Climbing out with the beautiful Greek countryside below us.


    Climbing out with the precision turn to avoid the mountain




    Over the Alps




    Descending into Paris




    On Final


    Thanks for looking and have a good one every body
    Thermaltake Ryzen Gen 9 3900x 12 cores, 4.6 ghz 32 gig of Ram, Liquid Cooled Everything.
    lifejogger's Avatar
    lifejogger
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Llano Estacado
    Posts
    Super shots and flight JJJ, Enjoyed looking at them!!!!
