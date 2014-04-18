Hello simmers!

A new and exiting way of flying has just taken off!

VSARUK flies on the IVAO network simulating search & rescue operations. We operate a veriaty of aircraft including the entire HM Coastguard Fleet, as well as the RAF and RN Sea King (for those of you who would like to fly her!)

We operate on simulators from FS2004 right through to MSFS2020 and X-Plane 11.

If you're interested in operating with us, we offer training and a friendly community, regularly performing missions and training flights.

To join us please e-mail [email protected] where a link to the Discord server (the center of operations) will be provided. Our registration process is on a person to person basis, and or friendly registration team will help you choose which aircraft you want to operate, and from which of our bases you will be flying.

Please also check out our site https://sites.google.com/view/vsaruk and do note that it will be updated soon, as now some aircraft have appeared for FS2020 in the correct liveries!

Happy landings friends!

VSAR CEO.