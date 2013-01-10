Looking for suggestions! After last week's update, I decided to change my gaming PC's storage to the M2 format. I did a clean install of Windows 10, removed all the old hard drives and SSD's and relied only onmy new 1 TB M2 drive. I reloaded X Plane, MS FS 2020 and Forza, updated all drivers and plug-ins from Logitech and Windows. X Plane works fine and all controls and avionics work great. So does the car racing controls. FS2020 will not connect to my peripherals???? The controls show up in the calibration screens, they apparently accept mods, the Yoke shows the clock/timer display light with no info and I do get an altitude light for about 3 seconds when I boot the FS2020?
If I start the program, none of the control work. I have exhausted my modicum of computer knowledge and canvassed You Tubes and other sites with no results.

I would welcome and be grateful for any on point suggestions.

Bob