Thread: What radar is this?

  Today, 04:47 AM
    claudedca
    Question What radar is this?

    Greetings!

    Look at this image below please:
    What is the name of this radar? Is it a ground radar, an air radar, a weather radar, or what type of radar is this?

    Thanks in advance.
  Today, 09:18 AM
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    What airport? Not likely an ATC traffic control radar. My guess is weather related to the area.
