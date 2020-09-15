An MSFS Adventure
I've told you about some of the things I've been involved with in the past, and i figured this job would be about the same. I had know idea that it would be more involved than anything I'd ever done before.
It all started early one morning, late in the winter. I landed in Key West.
I hailed a cab and followed the instructions I had been given. After so many times, I knew the drill, I'd be told only what I needed to know, and only when I needed to know it. The directions led me to the food court of a shopping mall not far away.
He was hard to find. My contact was dressed in khakis and a pale blue shirt, and he kept his head down until I got close.
"You made it," he said, as a l slipped into the seat across from him. The mall was just opening, and the workers were going about their chores getting the place ready.
I sipped at my drink. It was pretty bad, even for food court coffee. "Obviously."
Spent way too much time using these sims...
FS 5.1, FS-98, FS-2000, FS-2002, FS-2004, FSX, Flight, FSW, P3Dv3, P3Dv4, MSFS
Bookmarks