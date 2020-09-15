I've told you about some of the things I've been involved with in the past, and i figured this job would be about the same. I had know idea that it would be more involved than anything I'd ever done before.

It all started early one morning, late in the winter. I landed in Key West.

Click image for larger version.  Name: 3-7-2021-23-11.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 78.0 KB  ID: 225711

I hailed a cab and followed the instructions I had been given. After so many times, I knew the drill, I'd be told only what I needed to know, and only when I needed to know it. The directions led me to the food court of a shopping mall not far away.

Click image for larger version.  Name: 3-7-2021-23-15.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 196.4 KB  ID: 225712

He was hard to find. My contact was dressed in khakis and a pale blue shirt, and he kept his head down until I got close.

"You made it," he said, as a l slipped into the seat across from him. The mall was just opening, and the workers were going about their chores getting the place ready.

I sipped at my drink. It was pretty bad, even for food court coffee. "Obviously."