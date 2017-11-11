hello all. again more issues with FS2020. i've been struggling with FPS since the last update, and now i'm noticing that the CPU and GPU drop almost 50% usage when going into any VC cockpit. outside I have 95% utilization and 60fps, hop inside and bam, 30-35fps with only 45-50% utilization on both GPU and CPU. I am on the latest drivers, so i've no clue why this is happening. has this happened to anyone else?