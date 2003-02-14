Thread: Want to fly to the Northeast in a short amount of time and having fun doing it?

Results 1 to 1 of 1

Want to fly to the Northeast in a short amount of time and having fun doing it?

    Downwind66
    Jun 2017
    South Florida
    Want to fly to the Northeast in a short amount of time and having fun doing it?

    Meet one of my hotrods in the air! The Dassault Rafale! It is a "hoot" to fly and you better hang on tight for the takeoff and climb performance it will give you! I like it and I think you might like it also!

    Comes with 2 liveries, one military gray and the pretty white one you see here!
    Here is a panel by Phillipe Wallaert that I also use in my T38. Well organized and easy to get used to!
    Rick
