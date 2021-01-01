Thread: Fsx_fs2020

Good day
I am going to purchase a new computer and get flight sim 2020. My questions is this, i have a lot of add ons in my FSX program, can i run both programs on a new pc? i guess im just not ready to get rid of FSX yet.
thanks
Yes, you can run both on the same computer.
Hal
Alienware Aurora R8, I7-9700K, 32g memory, 1t NVMe boot drive, 2 - 1t SSD for MSFS, 1t SAT drive for storage, RTX 2070 Super 8g,
