Thread: Fsx_fs2020

Fsx_fs2020

    glw
    Fsx_fs2020

    Good day
    I am going to purchase a new computer and get flight sim 2020. My questions is this, i have a lot of add ons in my FSX program, can i run both programs on a new pc? i guess im just not ready to get rid of FSX yet.

    thanks
    PEIRascal
    PEIRascal
    Default

    Yes, you can run both on the same computer.

    Hal
    Alienware Aurora R8, I7-9700K, 32g memory, 1t NVMe boot drive, 2 - 1t SSD for MSFS, 1t SAT drive for storage, RTX 2070 Super 8g,
