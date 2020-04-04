I installed the oculus software, purchased virtual desktop and installed it on the headset and the client on the new pc.

The virtual desktop does work.

I installed steam and msfs2020. On the headset when I start the virtual desktop and go to games and start FS. Its on the curved display in the headset, when I switch to VR its not full screen, its split screen image on the curved screen. The head tracking does work.

What am I doing wrong?