Thread: how

Two common mistakes I have made whenever this happens:
i tried a number of times, fallowed every step from you tube to download the a300-300, but it never populates in the sim, is there a trick that youtube is not letting me in?
(1) It turns out I didn't reboot MSFS after installing the download.
Or,
(2) For a third-party add-on, I didn't check to make sure that I am moving the correct folder into the "Community" folder. Some third-party creators complicate things by creating multiple folders, and you then have to figure out which one is the only one that will be recognized by MSFS.
