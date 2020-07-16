Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Live Weather seems off

    Default Live Weather seems off

    Hello all. I made a flight yesterday from Indi exec to Northeast Ohio Regional yesterday, and the metars were showing it was overcast at 7,000, as was the satellite imagery on AWC, however when loading the flight in MSFS (first flight load) it was clear. winds were there and all, but no clouds. in fact I didn't see clouds till I was just outside of Cleveland and then it was almost overcast when the metars were saying scattered at 3000. the altitude was right at least. my question is, why is this happening? i've not had the greatest luck with the weather being spot on as it should. am I missing something?
    If and when this happens, Asobo advise to select a weather preset at the World Map screen and then in-game use the drop down menu to select Live weather.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    Quote Originally Posted by tiger1962 View Post
    If and when this happens, Asobo advise to select a weather preset at the World Map screen and then in-game use the drop down menu to select Live weather.
    I've been doing this and it seems to work well. I didn't realize that Asobo was specifically suggesting this method, which means it's not just an urban myth!
    Intel Core i7 10700KF (8-Core 5.1GHz Turbo Boost), RTX 3070 8GB, 32GB Dual Channel at 3200MHz, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Monitor: Samsung C49RG9x. VR: Oculus Quest 2.
