Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: FPS What do you typically get

  1. Today, 09:52 AM #1
    Apollo212's Avatar
    Apollo212
    Apollo212 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Posts
    193

    Default FPS What do you typically get

    Hi Everyone Fps is a highly complex subject ,as all machines /settings are different we all know that , but I have been trying to get the best I can and feel I am not getting the most from my system ,now I never bothered about FPS in the past but there is something about MSFS that compels me to try and get more lol
    I have tried various setting over the past few months and come to the conclusion its a rob peter to pay paul scenario.
    I was just wondering if anyone can throw some light on the subject like what should I be expecting from a very high end system with 3080 card in it, 64gig ram, ssd drives etc.
    The main reason I am asking this is that things seem to have settled down a bit in the Sim but there is no ulterior motive for me asking just my own personal benefit to realise I am getting what I should ,and maybe it will benefit other users with there settings, Any comments advice much appreciated.

    Stay safe

    Kind regards

    Andrew
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:06 AM #2
    chicagorandy's Avatar
    chicagorandy
    chicagorandy is online now Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2020
    Location
    Chicago, IL
    Posts
    284

    Default

    I 'normally' get around 30fps =/- 5? I suppose? In truth I rarely check other than when fiddling with game/control settings.

    IMHO anything over 24fps is more than the standard for the movies I watch and surely acceptable for this particular sim?
    Last edited by chicagorandy; Today at 10:58 AM.
    "Don't believe everything you see on the internet." - Abraham Lincoln
    HP Pavilion Desktop 590-p0056, [email protected], 16gb RAM, 1TB M.2 SSD, Nvidia GTX1650 4GB, 200 MBPS Xfinity internet, 31.5" curved monitor, Logitech yoke and throttle quadrant, TFRP rudder pedals, Grass Monkey Odyssey IR headset
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:07 AM #3
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,753

    Default

    I wouldn't get too hung up on FPS, I see it as a by-product rather than an objective. The objective is to get the maximum eye-candy without stutters, in other words the optimum graphics settings for your system, regardless of the FPS. In general, you'll see higher FPS with the most powerful GPU's at your system's optimum graphic settings.
    I have a just-above-minimum spec GTX1050Ti with 4Gb VRam, I run MSFS on Medium settings and normally get 16-20fps without V-Sync. It runs pretty smoothly at that, and I usually do flights between 1-3 hours.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:23 AM #4
    Apollo212's Avatar
    Apollo212
    Apollo212 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Posts
    193

    Default

    Thanks guys for your reply something to work on and advice noted tiger.
    Kind regards
    Andrew
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. How do you get rid of the icon that tells you how far you are from your departure ap
    By Seabreeze in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 12-23-2020, 07:37 PM
  2. What do you like to fly? Where do you like to fly? How do you like to fly?
    By Killebrew in forum FS2004
    Replies: 31
    Last Post: 11-26-2003, 03:35 PM
  3. Flight Training: Do you get what you pay for?
    By NedUT in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 02-01-2003, 06:16 PM
  4. Typically Foggy Day at St.John's
    By rodeojones in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 11-14-2002, 04:17 AM
  5. how the hell do you find out how many fps's your machine can do
    By pilotredskin in forum FS2002
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 05-10-2002, 01:11 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules