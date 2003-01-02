Thread: FPS What do you typically get

I wouldn't get too hung up on FPS, I see it as a by-product rather than an objective. The objective is to get the maximum eye-candy without stutters, in other words the optimum graphics settings for your system, regardless of the FPS. In general, you'll see higher FPS with the most powerful GPU's at your system's optimum graphic settings.
I have a just-above-minimum spec GTX1050Ti with 4Gb VRam, I run MSFS on Medium settings and normally get 16-20fps without V-Sync. It runs pretty smoothly at that, and I usually do flights between 1-3 hours.
Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
Bookmarks