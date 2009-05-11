Thread: Anchorage (PANC) to Iliamna (PAIL) Alaska Part 1

A Bering Air Cessna C208 EX flies over the rugged and snow covered deep winter landscape of southwestern Alaska to the fishing village of Iliamna. Brrrrrrrr.
[click on the shots to scroll through full screen views]
Climbing out of Anchorage we can see large areas of winter pack ice and ice flows along the shores of Cook Inlet.
Our G1000 display shows our fight plan as we approach the high terrain of the Alaska Mountain Range on the west shore of Cook Inlet. Visible ahead are two tall stratovolcano peaks that we'll be passing in between- "Redoubt" is nearest to us on the right and "Iliamna" is in the distance on the left. Redoubt is an active volcano that last erupted in 2009.
At the midway point on our route there are mountain peaks in all directions. This would not be a good spot for an engine failure!! Two large glaciers descending down mountain valleys are visible on the left side of the aircraft.
Our Bering Air flight crew enjoys the view of the magnificent mountain scenery while the G1000 does the nav. After years of looking at empty sim cockpits I think the FS2020 option to add realistic looking crew avatars to your aircraft is a great step forward in immersion. No more empty seats with ghost pilots!
Passing over the last mountain ridge we begin our descent into PAIL. The airport is in sight at the 11:30 position. We'll plan a visual approach to Runway 8.
Thanks for looking! See the arrival in Part 2.
