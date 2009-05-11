Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Anchorage (PANC) to Iliamna (PAIL) Alaska Part 1

    Default Anchorage (PANC) to Iliamna (PAIL) Alaska Part 1

    A Bering Air Cessna C208 EX flies over the rugged and snow covered deep winter landscape of southwestern Alaska to the fishing village of Iliamna. Brrrrrrrr.

    [click on the shots to scroll through full screen views]

    Climbing out of Anchorage we can see large areas of winter pack ice and ice flows along the shores of Cook Inlet.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: a1.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 165.0 KB  ID: 225681

    Click image for larger version.  Name: a2.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 157.0 KB  ID: 225682

    Click image for larger version.  Name: a3.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 281.0 KB  ID: 225683

    Our G1000 display shows our fight plan as we approach the high terrain of the Alaska Mountain Range on the west shore of Cook Inlet. Visible ahead are two tall stratovolcano peaks that we'll be passing in between- "Redoubt" is nearest to us on the right and "Iliamna" is in the distance on the left. Redoubt is an active volcano that last erupted in 2009.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: a4.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 294.6 KB  ID: 225684

    Click image for larger version.  Name: a5.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 200.5 KB  ID: 225685

    At the midway point on our route there are mountain peaks in all directions. This would not be a good spot for an engine failure!! Two large glaciers descending down mountain valleys are visible on the left side of the aircraft.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: a6.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 265.5 KB  ID: 225686

    Click image for larger version.  Name: a7.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 253.9 KB  ID: 225687

    Our Bering Air flight crew enjoys the view of the magnificent mountain scenery while the G1000 does the nav. After years of looking at empty sim cockpits I think the FS2020 option to add realistic looking crew avatars to your aircraft is a great step forward in immersion. No more empty seats with ghost pilots!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: a8.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 260.8 KB  ID: 225688

    Passing over the last mountain ridge we begin our descent into PAIL. The airport is in sight at the 11:30 position. We'll plan a visual approach to Runway 8.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: a9.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 173.3 KB  ID: 225690

    Click image for larger version.  Name: a10.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 397.9 KB  ID: 225691

    Thanks for looking! See the arrival in Part 2.
    Default Anchorage (PANC) to Iliamna (PAIL) Alaska (Part 2)

    Descending to pattern altitude and established on the downwind for PAIL Runway 8. In the distance on the left side of the airplane in the downwind shot you can see Iliamna Lake which is the largest lake in Alaska and the third largest lake in the United States. Local lore has it that there's a "Loch Ness" style monster in the lake and several sightings have been reported.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: a21.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 368.3 KB  ID: 225692

    Click image for larger version.  Name: a23.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 370.4 KB  ID: 225693

    Click image for larger version.  Name: a24.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 288.7 KB  ID: 225694

    Turning base, final, and on final

    Click image for larger version.  Name: a25.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 324.4 KB  ID: 225695

    Click image for larger version.  Name: a26.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 413.7 KB  ID: 225696

    Click image for larger version.  Name: a27.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 372.8 KB  ID: 225697

    Back taxiing to the turnoff on the snow covered runway

    Click image for larger version.  Name: a28.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 305.9 KB  ID: 225698

    Click image for larger version.  Name: a29.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 296.5 KB  ID: 225699
