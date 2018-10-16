Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Looking for a good ultralight add-on

    Looking for a good ultralight add-on

    For sightseeing. Any suggestions? I'm happy to pay for one that will integrate well with MSFS.
    For sightseeing. Any suggestions? I'm happy to pay for one that will integrate well with MSFS.
    Default

    I'm enjoying this one the Aerolite 103

    https://secure.simmarket.com/nemeth-...103-msfs.phtml
    "Don't believe everything you see on the internet." - Abraham Lincoln
    HP Pavilion Desktop 590-p0056, [email protected], 16gb RAM, 1TB M.2 SSD, Nvidia GTX1650 4GB, 200 MBPS Xfinity internet, 31.5" curved monitor, Logitech yoke and throttle quadrant, TFRP rudder pedals, Grass Monkey Odyssey IR headset
