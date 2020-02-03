Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: P-51 Mustang heading north!

  Today, 05:40 PM #1
    Downwind66
    P-51 Mustang heading north!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2021-3-6_16-24-57-457.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 184.7 KB  ID: 225675

    Nice to fly a jetliner from point A to point B in little time, BUT, you don't get to take in the scenery along the way. Here is the P-51, flying from Charleston SC to Baltimore Washington at 8000', 48" MP 2400 RPM, 251 KIAS 285 kts ground speed! Not jetliner speed, but, respectable and I get to take in the sites along the way! Not in a hurry today!

    Rick
  Today, 06:44 PM #2
    lifejogger's Avatar
    lifejogger
    

    Nice shot!!!!!!!!! Is that P-51 for MSFS 2020?
  Today, 07:03 PM #3
    NMLW's Avatar
    NMLW
    

    That P-51 is a fine handling speedster and a lot of fun to fly. Have you tried a Spitfire? It's a good one as well.
    Larry
