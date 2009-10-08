Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Mr Ito's Ryan Fireball

  1. Today, 04:39 PM #1
    CTarana45
    CTarana45 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Posts
    252

    Default Mr Ito's Ryan Fireball

    Mr Ito's Ryan Fr-1 Fireball Cruising Off the coast!

    Christopher Tarana
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: Fs2004 Ryan FR1 Fireball.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 151.7 KB  ID: 225674  
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:05 PM #2
    darrenvox's Avatar
    darrenvox
    darrenvox is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    CYXU
    Posts
    5,930

    Default

    nice but where is mr ito these days
    WJA221, BFL0200, ASA2703
    http://www.darrensfs9site.weebly.com
    http://darrensflightsimblog.blogspot.com/
    https://discord.gg/6d5V7Qu << <<<fs9 discord
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Mr Ito's SP-5M Marlin Does Not Work
    By casey jones in forum FS2004
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 02-25-2015, 03:18 AM
  2. Looking for Mr Kazunori Ito
    By thindog in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 08-10-2009, 04:20 PM
  3. A-7E Corsair II By Mr Ito
    By flyingjock121 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 04-12-2004, 10:45 PM
  4. Imperial Iranian Air Force (Thanks to Mr Klein & Mr Hayes)
    By Sankerib in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 10-01-2002, 02:43 PM
  5. ***FireBall Jet-Racer*** Textures for yer Talon....
    By tailboom in forum FS2002
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 08-01-2002, 12:27 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules