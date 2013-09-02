Thread: FSDreamTeam Scenery

Results 1 to 3 of 3

    Hey everyone...I've been away from flightsimming for quite a bit. I have quite a nice homemade cockpit in my basement that I finally dusted off again. Anyway, I was looking at some scenery from FSDreamTeam and was wondering of that is a reputable company to buy from. The only reason I ask is that on the "buy" page I don't see an indication from the URL that it is a secure page. Normally I see something like "https://blahblahblah.com" with the "s" meaning it's a secure transaction
    Quote Originally Posted by HeartsinVegas View Post
    The only reason I ask is that on the "buy" page I don't see an indication from the URL that it is a secure page. Normally I see something like "https://blahblahblah.com" with the "s" meaning it's a secure transaction
    When I click on "Buy" I am redirected to a secure site, not FSDT. They are quite legitimate.

    Cheers!

    Luke
    Thanks Luke. That's good to hear. Their scenery is quite gorgeous for sure
