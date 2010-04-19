Thread: Landing on water

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    jlwoodward
    So far I located floatplane bases at Lake Hood, Fairbanks, Kenai, and Ketchican in Alaska. These are real and you can land on them, but they do not show on the world map so I don't know yet how to set up a departure flight from them. Summit Lake is also a floatplane base but you get a crash if you land on it. Also the one at Ketchican is somewhere in the river and you get a crash if you are a little off. The way around all this is to disable crash damage, then you can land on water anywhere.
    g7rta
    Hi, what plane are you using? If you’re in a floatplane or amphibious plane (like the Icon A5) then you should be able to land on water anywhere. I haven't tried it for a while, but I can’t say I’ve ever had any problems


