Thread: Gauge positions in Panel

    Gauge positions in Panel

    Hi,
    gauge76=!Icon_HDG,X,Y,30,30 (X distance from left of the panel, Y distance from top of the panel)

    Do lot of custom mods in panels and place the gauges by adjusting the X and Y amounts (sample above). Usually open the flight to see the panel, look at some existing gauge location in panel cfg close to where I want to place my new gauge, then use the corresponding X and Y amounts to fit my new gauge in.

    BUT! I always need to end the flight and open it up again to see where my gauge is. This sometimes takes number of attempts.
    Is there any way I can see the gauge locations by (ideally) pointing at panel location and see the X and Y amounts? Or some other way?

    Any advise appreciated.

    Thanks
    Peter
    

    Have you tried simply re-selecting the same plane after your new gauge co-ordinates have been correctly saved ?

    Regards

    Hans
