Thread: View Controls no longer working with Honeycomb Yoke

    stevetag
    Dec 2005
    Jupiter, Florida.
    28

    Default View Controls no longer working with Honeycomb Yoke

    Update, realized my short cord from the yoke to the control box was not plugged in securely. All working fine now.


    I was off line for a week and after the new update my view controls no longer work with my Honeycomb alpha yoke. All switches work it's just the views that won't produce my look left etc with the pov or an external view with button 3 that I use.

    Anyone got a suggestion? I've rebooted, unplugged the USB, and plugged in to a different port, nothing seems to work.
