Hey there. I'm a CFI and commercial pilot. My airport just purchased a simulator, so I'm selling this . . .



Cirrus Beech Desktop Yoke https://flypfc.com/shop/yokes/deskto...-desktop-yoke/

Elite AP-2000 https://flyelite.com/product/ap-2000/

Elite MEL Throttle Quadrant https://flyelite.com/product/mel-throttle-quadrant/

ELITE PREMIUM SOFTWARE V8.0 A fleet of 12 aircraft: Cessna 172R, Cessna 182S, Cessna 182RG, Piper Archer III, Piper Arrow IV, Mooney M20J, Beech Bonanza A36, Socata TB20, Socata TB10, Piper Seneca III, Beech Baron 58, King Air B200

Includes Power-supply, TRENDnet TU-S9 USB to serial converter, Elite USB Dongle (license), all cables.







