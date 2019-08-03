Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: ATC Stops Transmitting

    ac103010
    Hi all,

    Why would my ATC stop transmitting part way through a flight? 2 totally different aircraft, different places, but both sometime into the flights. In the 2nd case, for example, climbing through 200 I get an instruction to climb to 28,000. I have no option to allow me to acknowledge the instuction, only "Nearest Airport List" and no further transmissions. It's only just started doing this. In the first case I was just approaching my given Flight Level of 310.


    Allan
    mrzippy
    It sounds like you may not have acknowledged a transmission. ATC will then drop you from your IFR flight. I think if you bring up the ATC window there should be an option to create your IFR flight again (Don't click on start at the airport again) and continue on with your IFR flight with some new instructions from ATC.

    It does happen from time to time that ATC just plain forgets about you. You then have to re-establish your intentions with them.

    The option you are looking for is "Create or open and IFR flight plan".
