Thread: Add-Ons for Better Seasonal Representation?

    stabingerb
    As someone who lives and flies mainly in MN and the upper mid west, seeing green trees and grass in the Winter, is a real buzzkill. Not to mention open (non-ice covered) lakes, and all that. It seems as if the only time there is snow on the ground, is when it is actually snowing. It's March, and I haven't seen my backyard since early November.

    Is there an Add-On or Mod that provides MSFS with something other than Summer?
    terrylawdinn
    I use an addon that simulates "Fall" but it mainly recolours trees etc and isn't what you're looking for.

    There is a request on the official MSFS website for "seasonal" weather but no indication of when we might see it. In fairness, apart from using the "LiveWeather" option I can't see how anything more than quarterly representation is going to work - it would take pretty big resources to cover everything.
    We're also "promised" better LiveWeather representation soon too, but what it will look like is anybodys guess for now.
