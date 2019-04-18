Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Landing at Pico (LPPI)

  1. Yesterday, 11:10 PM #1
    BillD22's Avatar
    BillD22
    BillD22 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    Georgia
    Posts
    1,835

    Default Landing at Pico (LPPI)

    In this series a TAP Air Portugal A320 is landing at Aeroporto do Pico (LPPI) on the Island of Pico in the scenic and beautiful Azores Islands in the east central Atlantic Ocean.

    Pico is famous for its cone shaped volcanic peak - "Ponte do Pico" - rising 7750 feet above the rest of the island. Although Pico is 1000 miles from mainland Portugal out in the Atlantic Ocean because the Azores are a part of Portugal Ponte do Pico is listed as the highest mountain in Portugal.

    [click on the shots to scroll through full size screen views]

    On approach to Runway 27 at LPPI with the mountain to our left and the neighboring island of Faial visible in the distance ahead.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: p1.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 196.1 KB  ID: 225651

    Click image for larger version.  Name: p2.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 154.4 KB  ID: 225652

    Click image for larger version.  Name: p3.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 182.3 KB  ID: 225653

    Lined up on the runway. At 5725 feet Runway 27 is relatively short but well within the 4500 foot distance our A320 needs to land. [Extra bonus tip of the Captains' hat to whoever can say what question we should be asking after reading these facts ]

    Click image for larger version.  Name: p4.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 274.8 KB  ID: 225654

    Click image for larger version.  Name: p5.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 192.3 KB  ID: 225655

    Final, touch down, and rollout with spoilers and reversers. Welcome to Pico!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: p6.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 120.8 KB  ID: 225656

    Click image for larger version.  Name: p7.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 275.0 KB  ID: 225657

    Click image for larger version.  Name: p8.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 253.9 KB  ID: 225658

    Click image for larger version.  Name: p10.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 323.9 KB  ID: 225659
    Last edited by BillD22; Yesterday at 11:31 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:30 AM #2
    adamb's Avatar
    adamb
    adamb is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Pittsburgh, Pa
    Posts
    19,502

    Default

    Outstanding flight and captures Bill, nice work!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Tiny Sim - a retro-sim on Pico-8
    By freds72 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 04-18-2019, 05:17 PM
  2. World tour 2013 leg 564 (Pico Arpt. - Santa Maria Arpt.)
    By pchmck in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 04-02-2013, 04:43 AM
  3. World tour 2013 leg 563 (Ponta Delgada Arpt. - Pico Arpt.)
    By pchmck in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 03-29-2013, 05:21 AM
  4. Azores islands release by Tropicalsim!!!Lpaz Lppi
    By BOMBEIRO in forum FS2004
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 05-02-2011, 08:13 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules