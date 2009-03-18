Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Bridges East of Cork!

  1. Today, 06:22 PM #1
    CTarana45
    CTarana45 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Posts
    248

    Default Bridges East of Cork!

    A couple of lovely Bridges found East Of City Cork!!

    Christopher Tarana
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: Fs2004 Bridges East Of Cork Ireland.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 205.6 KB  ID: 225650  
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:02 PM #2
    darrenvox's Avatar
    darrenvox
    darrenvox is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    CYXU
    Posts
    5,929

    Default

    nice work
    WJA221, BFL0200, ASA2703
    http://www.darrensfs9site.weebly.com
    http://darrensflightsimblog.blogspot.com/
    https://discord.gg/6d5V7Qu << <<<fs9 discord
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. GB-TED RTWT Cork to Ilse of Man
    By munnst in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 03-18-2009, 12:16 AM
  2. EMB 600 Legacy - London Luton to Cork (with photo scenery)
    By andrewclaridge in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 09-11-2008, 07:40 PM
  3. ATR 72 Waterford- cork
    By gbtowson81 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 09:27 AM
  4. Cork, Ireland to Belfast City, N. Ireland (11x 1208x1024)
    By Flying_Turnip in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 09-10-2004, 07:15 AM
  5. FS2004: Aer Lingus Shorts 360 at CORK, Ireland!
    By bofredrik in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 07-30-2003, 04:10 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules