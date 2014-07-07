I find these totally fascinating, but they can now be found all over the place so I figured a thread is justified.

Nuuk, Greenland, South:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gzj8WhyH2Sg

Nuuk, Greenland, North:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XMs6LnT5mfk

Lake Hood, Anchorage, Alaska (currently down at the moment but expected to be up again soon):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8GtcfNZoXCk