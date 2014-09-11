Thread: Will this Suffice for FS2020 High Settings?

Results 1 to 4 of 4

Will this Suffice for FS2020 High Settings?

    Looking into buying a new computer for Flight Simulator 2020
    Stumbled on this particular computer for about 1,500.

    I would like to know people's opinion on what type of performance can I expect before purchasing this computer and for the hardware included is it worth the price.

    It's not a bad PC, but what really matters is the monitor you're using. What resolution and refresh rate is it? That will tell us if the PC you're eyeing will be sufficient for high settings.
    Quote Originally Posted by CLE_GrummanTiger
    It's not a bad PC, but what really matters is the monitor you're using. What resolution and refresh rate is it? That will tell us if the PC you're eyeing will be sufficient for high settings.
    Currently Running 3 VA24EHEY 24" 1920x1080 Monitors and only one will be running FS2020 as I Normally don't Fly on all 3 monitors.

    ASUS VA24EHE Eye Care Monitor – 23.8 inch, Full HD, IPS, Frameless, 75Hz, Adaptive-
    23.8-inch Full HD (1920x1080) LED backlight display with IPS 178° wide viewing angle panel

    Up to 75Hz refresh rate with Adaptive-Sync/FreeSync™ technology to eliminate tracing and ensure crisp and clear video playback


    Quote Originally Posted by Garciamk3g
    Currently Running 3 VA24EHEY 24" 1920x1080 Monitors and only one will be running FS2020 as I Normally don't Fly on all 3 monitors.

    ASUS VA24EHE Eye Care Monitor – 23.8 inch, Full HD, IPS, Frameless, 75Hz, Adaptive-
    23.8-inch Full HD (1920x1080) LED backlight display with IPS 178° wide viewing angle panel

    Up to 75Hz refresh rate with Adaptive-Sync/FreeSync™ technology to eliminate tracing and ensure crisp and clear video playback


    If you're only running it on one monitor, then you're fine, but I wouldn't be sure you can run it at high settings. Medium, for sure, but high might be pushing it a bit.

    With 3 monitors, you're ripe for some seriously immersive flying! Why not use all three? For about the same money or maybe slightly more, you can get a PC with much newer (read: better) video cards. At least go for a PC using either an NVIDIA 3000-series video card or AMD's Radeon 6000-series. That's what I would do in your shoes. Look at Newegg.com or microcenter.com for some nice prebuilt ones. They usually offer far more selection and better bang for your buck.
