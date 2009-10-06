Ive turned my question to this forum instead of TFI Forum since no response seems to be coming
I have recently chosen to buy PACX and whenever I fly to any destination
it crashes the program either upon landing or when deboarding happens
My crash log will be XML cause I have a Danish computer so everything else is written in Danish
System running the game is Win10 64bit
RAM: 16GB
CPU: Intel i5-8400 2.80Ghz
GPU: GeForce GTX 1060 3GB
Game: FSX Steam Edition
First couple of crashes was KERNELBASE.dll:
- <Event xmlns="http://schemas.microsoft.com/win/2004/08/events/event">
- <System>
<Provider Name="Application Error" />
<EventID Qualifiers="0">1000</EventID>
<Level>2</Level>
<Task>100</Task>
<Keywords>0x80000000000000</Keywords>
<TimeCreated SystemTime="2021-03-02T13:51:19.876597200Z" />
<EventRecordID>60334</EventRecordID>
<Channel>Application</Channel>
<Computer>DESKTOP-81BJ1J6</Computer>
<Security />
</System>
- <EventData>
<Data>PACX.exe</Data>
<Data>1.1.3.0</Data>
<Data>5f9067ce</Data>
<Data>KERNELBASE.dll</Data>
<Data>10.0.18362.1139</Data>
<Data>6a8e6b97</Data>
<Data>e0434352</Data>
<Data>00114662</Data>
<Data>12ee8</Data>
<Data>01d70f6b1f733f34</Data>
<Data>D:\SteamLibrary\steamapps\common\FSX\TFDi Design\PACX\PACX.exe</Data>
<Data>C:\WINDOWS\System32\KERNELBASE.dll</Data>
<Data>659c57ce-071a-4bd0-aee2-b2ffa9aefaf8</Data>
<Data />
<Data />
</EventData>
</Event>
2nd type of crashes:
- <Event xmlns="http://schemas.microsoft.com/win/2004/08/events/event">
- <System>
<Provider Name="Application Error" />
<EventID Qualifiers="0">1000</EventID>
<Level>2</Level>
<Task>100</Task>
<Keywords>0x80000000000000</Keywords>
<TimeCreated SystemTime="2021-03-02T22:02:14.054169800Z" />
<EventRecordID>60378</EventRecordID>
<Channel>Application</Channel>
<Computer>DESKTOP-81BJ1J6</Computer>
<Security />
</System>
- <EventData>
<Data>PACX.exe</Data>
<Data>1.1.3.0</Data>
<Data>5f9067ce</Data>
<Data>unknown</Data>
<Data>0.0.0.0</Data>
<Data>00000000</Data>
<Data>c0000005</Data>
<Data>1c6d83eb</Data>
<Data>c424</Data>
<Data>01d70f63beeb6464</Data>
<Data>D:\SteamLibrary\steamapps\common\FSX\TFDi Design\PACX\PACX.exe</Data>
<Data>unknown</Data>
<Data>b439327f-5e46-45fc-b2da-54a9b055fc1b</Data>
<Data />
<Data />
</EventData>
</Event>
Another thing I have noticed, is that whenever PACX is running, my mouse becomes less responsive
ANY help will do
