I've been flying mostly GA recently, so it's been a few weeks since I got in a flight for my American VA, but it was time to get back into the cockpit of the FBW mod a320 and take some virtual passengers from Tampa over to the headquarters of American Airlines, Dallas/Forth Worth. Aside from a few clouds on our climbout, the weather on this flight was perfect. Here we go!
The catering truck is doing its thing, the bags are ready to go on and the passengers are lining up in the terminal ready for boarding. Looks like we'll be leaving on time.
Pushed back on time and already approaching the hold short bars after a quick taxi
"Takeoff power set, airspeed is alive..." Starting the takeoff roll on 1L
And we're off on our 2.5 hour trip to Dallas/Fort Worth
Reaching our cruising altitude of FL320 and still catching views of the Florida coastline in the rearview mirror
After flying over the Gulf of Mexico for about an hour we came back over land near New Orleans
A little over two hours later we're beginning our descent into DFW
Ready to set this thing down on 18L
It's still morning rush here at DFW, so we're quickly exiting at the high speed taxiway to clear the runway for the next arrival
Welcome to Dallas Fort Worth! A view of our aircraft sitting at the gate from a passing Skylink train
I've never been to there in real life so I can't speak for the accuracy, but DFW looks great for a default airport
That's all for this flight! Thanks for viewing!
Bookmarks