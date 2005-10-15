Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: [Survey] MSFS and tourism

  Today, 04:32 AM
    Yoochem's Avatar
    Yoochem
    Default [Survey] MSFS and tourism

    Hi everyone!

    Do you use the latest Microsoft Flight Simulator? Then please keep on reading! Contribute to scientific research by filling out a short 10 min. survey and sharing your experiences in this forum.

    MSFS 2020 can easily be considered a new form of virtual tourism: travel without ‘real’ travel. But could this substitute a vacation-feeling to some degree? And why/how? My master’s thesis on Virtual Tourism and Travel will try to answer these questions.

    From a personal perspective, this topic really fascinates me: I am both an avid traveller (at least, in ‘normal’ times!) and a MSFS-user myself. My girlfriend and I are both loving this sim since we started using it to fly around both familiar and unfamiliar places around the world… which got me to the point at which I am now with my thesis.

    Your thoughts, opinions and experiences can contribute so much to my research and make a difference in a cutting-edge research topic.

    Please fill out the survey by clicking on this link. It should only take about 10 minutes of your time, thank you so much in advance!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Title.png  Views: 2  Size: 299.3 KB  ID: 225628

    All done? Time to discuss the topic! Share your experience, opinion, and/or comments about how Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020) simulates (or stimulates?) your travel appetite. And of course, discussion about the topic and with each other is not only allowed, but also actively stimulated!

    Thanks again and looking forward to hearing your thoughts!

    Jochem Lips
    MSc Tourism, Society, and Environment
    Wageningen University & Research, The Netherlands

    ---

    PS: Wondering what to write about? You can use (but you do not have to restrict yourself to) these questions to get started:

    1. Do you ever have moments when your MSFS experiences make you feel as if you are ‘there’, where you are flying? What were you doing? What do you think contributed to this feeling?
    2. Have you visited any place in MSFS that you would consider really traveling to?
    3. … or are there any places you visited in MSFS that you feel less inclined to travel to now?
    4. Why do you use MSFS? Is this the first time you are using a flight sim?
    5. Who are you? Do you think that MSFS users are a very specific group of people, or do you think anyone could enjoy this sim?

    ---

    Note: by participating in this discussion, you consent to your answers being used for the purposes of this research. This means that what you write might be published or used in e.g., presentations or other material that might be publicly accessible. Anonymity of your answers cannot be guaranteed, although you can request to have your (user)name omitted in the research report and other data resulting from this study. Please explicitly mention this in you answer(s).


    ---

    Note to moderators: I have tried to contact this forum's admins to ask if there are any objections against posting this topic. Unfortunately I have not heard back from anyone. If this post breaches forum rules in any way, please let me know and I will modify the topic wherever necessary. Do please note that there are absolutely no commercial interests vested in this research!
  Today, 09:12 AM
    chicagorandy's Avatar
    chicagorandy
    Default

    In this the 'Age of Internet Malware' I try to never click a link from an unknown source. NOT meant as an offense to the OP, simply stating MY bias.

    If others have clicked it and had no issues, please let us know.
    "Don't believe everything you see on the internet." - Abraham Lincoln
  Today, 09:31 AM
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    Default

    Yes it's genuine and doesn't ask for your name or address.

    1. Do you ever have moments when your MSFS experiences make you feel as if you are ‘there’, where you are flying? What were you doing? What do you think contributed to this feeling?

    Yes I had a "real as it gets" moment on approach into Frankfurt at sunset, following two other aircraft on finals. The buildings and street lights were switching on, even the car headlights were switching on.

    2. Have you visited any place in MSFS that you would consider really traveling to?

    Yes, many places all over Europe.

    3. … or are there any places you visited in MSFS that you feel less inclined to travel to now?

    Yes, Asia and the Far East.

    4. Why do you use MSFS? Is this the first time you are using a flight sim?

    It's become a habit. I've been simming for 18 years, but first used Microsoft Flight Simulator in 1991.

    5. Who are you? Do you think that MSFS users are a very specific group of people, or do you think anyone could enjoy this sim?

    I'm a working class, middle-aged British white guy. Anyone could enjoy this sim, but only a specific group of people would spend enough time on it to buy all the peripherals and add-on scenery etc.
    Tim Wright
    CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor
