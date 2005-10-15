Thread: [Survey] MSFS and tourism

Yes it's genuine and doesn't ask for your name or address.
1. Do you ever have moments when your MSFS experiences make you feel as if you are ‘there’, where you are flying? What were you doing? What do you think contributed to this feeling?
Yes I had a "real as it gets" moment on approach into Frankfurt at sunset, following two other aircraft on finals. The buildings and street lights were switching on, even the car headlights were switching on.
2. Have you visited any place in MSFS that you would consider really traveling to?
Yes, many places all over Europe.
3. … or are there any places you visited in MSFS that you feel less inclined to travel to now?
Yes, Asia and the Far East.
4. Why do you use MSFS? Is this the first time you are using a flight sim?
It's become a habit. I've been simming for 18 years, but first used Microsoft Flight Simulator in 1991.
5. Who are you? Do you think that MSFS users are a very specific group of people, or do you think anyone could enjoy this sim?
I'm a working class, middle-aged British white guy. Anyone could enjoy this sim, but only a specific group of people would spend enough time on it to buy all the peripherals and add-on scenery etc.
Last edited by tiger1962; Today at 09:47 AM.
Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
Bookmarks