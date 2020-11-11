I have just started flying the Beech G36 and there are 2 'unknowns' to me:-

1. The PFD shows an alert "busses tied" - what does this mean?

2. The MFD shows NaN (not a number?) for manifold pressure - again, what does this mean and how can I judge where to set the throttle?

Sorry if these have been asked before, but I could not find search terms to locate any answers.