Aerosoft CRJ 550/700 to be released on March 16
Just announced on the Aerosoft forums:
"Dear friends, we are really sorry this message is released later then we hoped.
We are excited to announce that the Aerosoft CRJ 550/700 for the Microsoft Flight Simulator will be released on Tuesday March 16, 2021 as the first complex and highly detailed aircraft expansion. The expansion will be available as a download from the Aerosoft Shop and the Microsoft Flight Simulator Marketplace at the same time."
Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
Bookmarks