Just announced on the Aerosoft forums:

"Dear friends, we are really sorry this message is released later then we hoped.

We are excited to announce that the Aerosoft CRJ 550/700 for the Microsoft Flight Simulator will be released on Tuesday March 16, 2021 as the first complex and highly detailed aircraft expansion. The expansion will be available as a download from the Aerosoft Shop and the Microsoft Flight Simulator Marketplace at the same time."