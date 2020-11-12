Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: MSFS Icon only opening the Microsoft Store.

    PEIRascal
    MSFS Icon only opening the Microsoft Store.

    Good day good people,

    When I double click the MSFS Icon on the desktop, it will only open the Microsoft Store Showing the Gaming Services App install option.

    I have installed it but the Icon will only open the Store again.

    Strange. It was working yesterday.

    Anyone else noticed this or is it just something on my system?

    Thanks for any suggestions.

    Hal
    Alienware Aurora R8, I7-9700K, 32g memory, 1t NVMe boot drive, 2 - 1t SSD for MSFS, 1t SAT drive for storage, RTX 2070 Super 8g,
    PEIRascal
    Default

    Here is a shot of the screen when I try to launch the Sim.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: MSStore.JPG  Views: 3  Size: 97.8 KB  ID: 225623

    As you can see, it says installed on the left, but the icon will not open the Sim. I cannot open the sim from the search bar either. I can find Microsoft Flight Simulator App, but it just opens the store also.

    Hal
    Alienware Aurora R8, I7-9700K, 32g memory, 1t NVMe boot drive, 2 - 1t SSD for MSFS, 1t SAT drive for storage, RTX 2070 Super 8g,
