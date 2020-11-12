Thread: MSFS Icon only opening the Microsoft Store.

MSFS Icon only opening the Microsoft Store.
Good day good people,
When I double click the MSFS Icon on the desktop, it will only open the Microsoft Store Showing the Gaming Services App install option.
I have installed it but the Icon will only open the Store again.
Strange. It was working yesterday.
Anyone else noticed this or is it just something on my system?
Thanks for any suggestions.
Hal
Alienware Aurora R8, I7-9700K, 32g memory, 1t NVMe boot drive, 2 - 1t SSD for MSFS, 1t SAT drive for storage, RTX 2070 Super 8g,
