Thread: KPIT runway usage

KPIT runway usage

    nadlzfw
    KPIT runway usage

    Once again, I flew to KPIT (Pittsburgh) and, as usual, got frustrated that they only ever operate runway 32; never any of the 10-28's. Since the taxiway arrangement does not suit this, there is always traffic jams going to and from the runway. Is there a way to make 10-28 (any of the three) available to the controllers?

    I have not changed any of the scenery or airport data; it's all original.

    Thanks!

    Nadlzfw
    tgibson_new
    Tom Gibson

    Try setting the wind from either 100 or 280 at 8 kts.

    If that doesn't work, use a tool like AFCAD or ADE to remove the start locations for runway 14/32.

    Worth a try?
    Tom Gibson

    CalClassic Propliner Page: http://www.calclassic.com
