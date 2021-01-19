Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Cold start

  Today, 02:24 PM
    jlwoodward
    Default Cold start

    Any special technique required for cold starts? For example the C152. I've flown a real one. I don't see any fuel pump switch and the fuel shut off valve appears to be just a picture. The engine will crank but not start. Ctrl-e does work
  Today, 02:44 PM
    neilends
    Quote Originally Posted by jlwoodward View Post
    Any special technique required for cold starts? For example the C152. I've flown a real one. I don't see any fuel pump switch and the fuel shut off valve appears to be just a picture. The engine will crank but not start. Ctrl-e does work
    Following this thread, because I've had similar problems. I am able to start a C-172 by turning the ignition the old fashioned way. But there are other planes where I am apparently missing something, because I turn the ignition, the engine starts, the propellers begin moving, and then it dies.

    There is a fuel pump switch and shut-off valve in the C-172 and both do work. I don't know about C-152s.
  Today, 03:28 PM
    jlwoodward
    I just checked the 172 and could not start it except by ctrl-e. Fuel selector to all, fuel pump on, mixture control moves correctly. Didn't see a fuel primer.
  Today, 03:31 PM
    hansb57
    Push in mixture, shut off valve between seats, master switch and it starts
