Thread: Cold start

Following this thread, because I've had similar problems. I am able to start a C-172 by turning the ignition the old fashioned way. But there are other planes where I am apparently missing something, because I turn the ignition, the engine starts, the propellers begin moving, and then it dies.
Originally Posted by jlwoodward
Any special technique required for cold starts? For example the C152. I've flown a real one. I don't see any fuel pump switch and the fuel shut off valve appears to be just a picture. The engine will crank but not start. Ctrl-e does work
There is a fuel pump switch and shut-off valve in the C-172 and both do work. I don't know about C-152s.
