Thread: Lost Computer generated ground aircraft!

    I seem to have lost my general aviation computer generated “ground aircraft” at all airports. I was getting about 90% of the DA40 aircraft at most airports. I don’t fly that plane, so I deleted it along with a couple of others I don’t fly. Now I don’t get any. Checked all the Traffic settings and they are fine. I tried changing some of the settings, but to no avail. I am open to suggestions.
    Quote Originally Posted by Energizer23 View Post
    I don’t fly that plane, so I deleted it along with a couple of others I don’t fly. Now I don’t get any.
    I think you've answered your own question! Try re-installing them and see what happens.
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
