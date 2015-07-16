Rudder control fix
I've just posted this on the official forums, I'm re-posting it here for those who don't visit the official forums.
If your plane veers off the runway in the slightest crosswind and wonâ€™t turn back even with full rudder, this fix may work for you.
Itâ€™s a formula for reducing the crosswind effect and increasing the rudder authority on any aircraft.
Iâ€™ve tested the formula on the DA40, C172 and DR400 so far and can take off, fly a circuit, land and taxi them all in a 20 knot crosswind.
This fix requires a few edits of the flight_model.cfg file with Windows 10 Notepad and Calculator, thatâ€™s all:
Open your chosen aircraftâ€™s flight_model.cfg file with Notepad and scroll down to the [AERODYNAMICS] section.
Look for the side_force group of entries, there will be four in total:
side_force_slip_angle = -2.12726
side_force_roll_rate = 0.25450
side_force_yaw_rate = 3.09566
side_force_delta_rudder = -1.79189
Copy the value for the first entry, e.g. -2.12726, and paste it into Calculator. Now divide by 4. Copy the result and paste it back into your flight_model.cfg like so:
side_force_slip_angle = -0.531815 ; -2.12726
The ; between the two values is there to retain the original value while making it inactive.
Repeat this process for the other three values.
Now look for the yaw_moment group of entries, there will be eight in total but weâ€™re only editing two of them:
yaw_moment_yaw_damping = -16.27597
yaw_moment_delta_rudder = 0.64763
Copy and paste the yaw_damping value into Calculator and divide by 2:
yaw_moment_yaw_damping = -8.137985 ; -16.27597
Copy and paste the delta_rudder value into Calculator and multiply by 2:
yaw_moment_delta_rudder = 1.29526 ; 0.64763
Save the flight_model.cfg file and enjoy the improved ground handling!
This formula can be applied to any aircraft with a flight_model.cfg file.
