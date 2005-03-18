Magnetic steering wheel emblems in USA?
Have Fanatec steering wheels and found this system where you can attach a magnetic emblem for the car make your driving.
But these guys don't sell to the USA.
https://zalem.es/en/steering-wheel-a...th-magnet.html
OR...
https://onesimpro.com/emblemas/
Anybody know who sells them to United States?
