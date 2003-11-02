Hello fellow FS2004'ers

I have been experiencing an issue for the past few days, where as I click "Customise Weather" my FS2004 seems to crash. I'm using Windows 10, and apparently the faulting module is Weather.dll.
I seemed to have fixed the issue by changing the security settings of Weather.DLL but now it seems my issue has returned despite the security parameters remaining the same.

I do ask any simmers who may have any ideas to kind, or have experienced this issue before to come forward.

It is worth noting that my weather does change if I use weather themes, but doesn't seem to do so if I use a program to externally set it through FSUIPC.

I also use IVAP, and the weather seems to change itself OK through that, so I believe it is only an issue with manually setting your own weather.

Any help would be greatly appreciated and if this issue apcan be permanently fixed, I would be very grateful.

Many thanks.

H. J.