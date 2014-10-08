Well yesterdays hotfix did not go well for me. What ever miss step I made has necessitated a full install and I am now downloading 162 gigs hoping the sim will run well when its finished.

My first flight sim was fs98 and then progressed to xplane which I had been using prior to fs2020. Needless to say I never experienced any thing like this with past sims. I am at the point now where I have to ask myself if all this hassle is worth it.

There use to be only one thing that could make a Nun start cussing like a sailor and that was trying to play golf. Golf is now in danger of losing that title to installing and running fs2020. I hate to call this money badly spent and move on but I am starting to see no alternative. I am Catholic so perhaps I should consult an actual Nun on what I should do here.