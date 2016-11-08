Hi, after a few months trying to get some fun from MSFS, I'm now considering reinstall FSX, but this would be the 1st time I'd do that under Windows 10, and I keep reading this produces all sort of problems, much worse in fact than FS9, doesn't it?

Some say the only solution is installing the Steam version, but I own the boxed version (Professional Edition and Acceleration Expansion Pack), and would hate to spend more and more $$ for this.

Also, I'd want to know if FSX and MSFS can coexist on the same HD without problems.

Sorry if this has already been discussed here, but I can't find a definitive word.
Thanks in advance, best regards.