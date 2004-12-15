Those are actually two topics, but I am trying to save a few digital trees here so I combine them into one!

First of all, I just got this thing (2020) with my new computer a week ago, and I have yet to really get off the ground! I almost wish I had saved my money and concentrated on XPlane until MS gets this mess sorted out. Am I missing something, or did MSobo actually push this out the door with no provision for setting up a control axis for nosewheel tiller steering ???????? I certainly cannot find anything in the controls section for nosewheel steering! Incredible! Let me refrain from a rant on the ridiculous interfaces, other than to say that this whole evolution has almost soured me on flight simulation! Thank goodness for XPlane!

In the midst of the near impossibility of setting up the Honeycomb yoke and throttle rig for this mess, I also see that, unlike brand X(P), there seems to be no way to link a number of devices together in one profile - ie, the yoke, throttles, and in my case a Thrustmaster T flight for the yaw axis, since my TPR pedals have done something nasty in the bed, if you get my meaning! I need all three of these to be involved in a "profile", and I see no way to do it. Looks like I will have to go in and set everything up, on every device, every time I want to switch airplanes!

Hopefully, some one here will have answers to these questions!