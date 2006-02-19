Hi Flightsimmers, you guys are always so helpful at solving problems. Have noticed a minor issue with my Editvoicepak since I upgraded with a new computer to windows 10. It comes with recognizing airlines eg

Pilot: 1174 request taxi IFR
ATC: Qatari 1174 taxi to runway 34 via A, B,C

It has happened with stock callsigns and also callsigns I have made so I know ive copied the phrase to all voices.

Just wondering if this has happened to anyone else and if so how you may have solved it

Many thanks
Mark